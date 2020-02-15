Tucker Is Ready To Fight Dolph Ziggler After Mandy Rose/Otis Date Is Ruined

– One of the hottest topics coming out of this week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX is how Dolph Ziggler ruined the Valentine’s Day date between Otis and Mandy Rose. For those who missed it, Otis showed up to the restaurant where Rose was waiting, possibly a little late, and walked in right after Ziggler had greeted Rose at her table. A heartbroken Otis dropped his flowers and walked away after seeing Ziggler talking to Rose.

It looks like this could lead to Tucker vs. Ziggler, and eventually Otis vs. Ziggler, as Tucker made post-show tweets about standing up for his Heavy Machinery brother.

“I’m coming for answers… Then I’m coming for heads. That’s my brother, I love him and if you hurt him there’s a price associated,” Tucker tweeted after the date went wrong.

Tucker wrote in another tweet, “I’m coming to find you @HEELZiggler”

Ziggler has been called out by several others after the surprise ending to the date, including Sonya Deville, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and Nia Jax. You can see their full tweets below.

“Cmon dude let love be @HEELZiggler #thirstydolph,” wrote Mandy’s Fire & Desire partner Deville.

Otis has not reacted to the storyline development but Ziggler did make a post-SmackDown tweet.

“hope you had a good Valentine’s Day,” Ziggler wrote, taunting Otis.

Rose also hasn’t commented on the angle but she did post a pre-show photo to show off her cookies she made for Otis. She also made a tweet during SmackDown but before the date, continuing to express some kind of love for Otis.

