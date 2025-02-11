Tucker Now Serving As Head Wrestling Coach

Former WWE star Tucker spoke with KPTV about several topics, including his current role as head wrestling coach for Skyview High School in Vancouver, Washington,, and his life on the road.

Tucker said, “Traveling before I had kids was 95 percent fun, but after I had my daughter it became really difficult emotionally. I wasn’t prepared for how difficult that was going to be. It was a cool way to spend my 20s, man. It was a really special thing to get to do. It really is an art form. It encompasses a ton of stuff. You know, you’re like a live-action stunt performer basically that’s trying to tell a story with your body without words. It’s like, the outcome is pre-determined but go fall over outside on a mat that’s this thick [and do it] repeatedly. It takes its toll, it’s a full-on lifestyle.”

You can check out Tucker’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)