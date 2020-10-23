Tucker Reveals When He Found Out He Was Moving To WWE RAW

uring an appear on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast, Tucker of Heavy Machinery talked about being drafted to the WWE RAW brand:

“We found out at the last minute like most things happen here. And that’s just part of being a WWE Superstar. [I] actually found out live on Talking Smack that I was I going to move to Raw. It is what it is. Kind of good and bad or whatever, but mostly disappointing because Heavy Machinery still feels like they have some things to achieve. We haven’t won Tag Team Championships together and we feel like we still have more to do as a team. but not everything’s up to us and we’ll deal with what we got to deal with.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)