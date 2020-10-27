Tucker Still Considered To Be A Member Of The RAW Roster

Tucker is reportedly staying on the WWE RAW roster. As noted on Monday night, Tucker was back on the SmackDown roster after being drafted to the red brand in the 2020 WWE Draft. In an update, PWInsider reports that Tucker is still considered to be a RAW Superstar as the website roster listing is an error.

Tucker is still listed on the SmackDown roster as of this morning, but that should change soon. Ringside News adds that sources had not heard anything about Tucker being moved back to the blue brand, and that blame for the confusion was placed on miscommunication with the WWE website crew.

Tucker did not appear on this week’s RAW but he did work the pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings. WWE is expected to continue the Otis vs. Tucker feud, despite the former Heavy Machinery tag team partners being on different brands.