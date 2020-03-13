Tuesday’s WWE Backstage Episode Canceled Due To CoronaVirus

WWE Backstage will not air on FS1 this Tuesday due to the CoronaVirus.

Fox Sports announced today that they are suspending production of all daily studio shows on FS1. The WWE on Fox account on Twitter confirmed that this includes WWE Backstage. The suspension will atleast last through Friday 3/20 and possibly longer.

CM Punk’s return to the panel and Rhea Ripley had been announced for next Tuesday’s now canceled episode.

Here is the full Fox Sports statement-