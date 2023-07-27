“Twisted Metal” Featuring Samoa Joe As Sweet Tooth Now Available On Peacock

Fans who have been anticipating the release of the “Twisted Metal” TV series starring AEW’s Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth can now rejoice.

Anthony Mackie, Tahj Vaughans, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelle Ramos, and Michael Carollo feature in the series, which is based on the famous PlayStation game of the same name.

Joe physically portrays the character, while Will Arnett provides the dialogue.

According to the synopsis, “In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, John Doe, a talkative milkman with amnesia, is given a mission to traverse the desolate world to deliver a cryptic package in order to stay alive. Alongside the assistance of Quiet, a rash car thief, Doe faces a life-altering opportunity but must confront ruthless marauders in deadly and destructive vehicles to secure a chance at a better future.”

You can check out the trailer below: