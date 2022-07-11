Two Advertised Matches Pulled From WWE RAW, Title Match and More Added

Vince McMahon may be rewriting tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as plans may have changed.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends in an Open Challenge and Theory vs. Riddle was being advertised by WWE up until around this afternoon.

Although Lashley’s US Title Open Challenge battle and the Riddle vs. Theory match are no longer included on WWE.com’s preview page, Lesnar is still advertised for tonight’s episode.

Along with Lesnar’s segment, WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s RAW.

Tonight’s RAW will see the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending her title against Carmella in a rematch from WWE Money In the Bank. According to the storyline, Carmella’s assault on the champion is what prompted the booking of the rematch.

As The Judgment Day and The Mysterios’ ongoing conflict continues, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor was also revealed for RAW.

Below seems to be the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:

* Brock Lesnar returns

* Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella