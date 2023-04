Two AEW House Shows Announced For This Summer

Prior to this year, AEW only produced TV and pay-per-view events because AEW President Tony Khan believed that the days of wrestling promotions generating the majority of their revenue from live events were over. Instead, media rights deals are how WWE and AEW make a lot of money.

Khan decided to start hosting more house shows this year, though. In reference to upcoming events, Jeff Jarrett stated on the most recent episode of “My World” on AdFreeShows.com that AEW has a “monster summer planned for Canada.”

Two more House Rules (house shows) were announced on today’s episode of AEW’s Control Center to promote tonight’s Dynamite:

* Friday, June 2: Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi

* Saturday, June 3: Von Braun Center Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama

Here is the updated AEW schedule:

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, April 19 – Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, April 26 – FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 2 – CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 10 – Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 17 – Austin, TX at the Moody Center

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: May 24 – MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

* AEW Double or Nothing: May 28 – T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: May 31 – Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA

* AEW House Rules: Friday, June 2 – Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi

* AEW House Rules: Saturday, June 3 – Von Braun Center Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, June 7 – Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, June 14 -Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, June 21 – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

* AEW Forbidden Door: Sunday, June 25 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, June 28 – from FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, July 5 – Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

* AEW TV Event: Saturday, July 8 – Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan

* AEW Dynamite: Wednesday, July 12 – SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

* AEW House Rules: Saturday, July 15 – Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

* AEW All In PPV: Sunday, August 27 – London, England at the Wembley Stadium