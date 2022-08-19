Two AEW Stars Express Frustration Following This Week’s Dynamite

Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, two AEW athletes are upset with their current position in the company.

The Varsity Blondes were quickly defeated this week by The Gunn Club. Brian Pillman, Jr. was never given a chance to tag in because the match was over so quickly. Pillman and Griff Garrison expressed their frustration in a few tweets.

The Varsity Blondes deserve better, according to one of the retweets.

Another person noted that Pillman had no chance of getting involved in the match. Another retweet suggested Chris Jericho take Pillman under his wing so he can help Pillman become famous.

Pillman also retweeted, “Great to see the roster that carried AEW through the Pandemic Era getting treated like this. Awesome. Love it. #VarsityBlonds @FlyinBrianJr and @griffgarrison1 deserve better.”

Similar sentiments were expressed in a number of additional retweets and “likes,” one of which suggested that they turn heel. Griff Garrison merely wrote “Frustrated” in a tweet.

It’s unclear whether there are plans for them at the moment, but a few months ago, one of the Varsity Blondes appeared to tease a potential split and turning heel, so this could all just be a slow burn for one or both of them to turn heel. After Wednesday night, it is obvious that they need to be repackaged if AEW is going to push them because they have lost a lot of momentum since Julia Hart was transferred to the House of Black stable.