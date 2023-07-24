Two AEW Stars Impressed Many People Backstage After Their Recent Match

The July 12th episode of AEW Dynamite not only continued the build to the Blood & Guts match, but it also featured an important tag team match.

Last week on the show, Adam Cole and AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF won the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, furthering their program. They defeated Brian Cage and Big Bill to advance to the finals of the promotion’s flagship show on July 12th.

Cage and Bill previously defeated Matt Sydal and Trent Beretta in the tournament, which was decided by a “random” draw of two wrestlers.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp stated, “There were a lot of people impressed with Brian Cage and Big Bill backstage at AEW Rampage when they teamed together.”

It was also stated that both were excited to work together.