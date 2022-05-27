Two AEW Stars React Differently To New ESPN Article About CM Punk

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Since his debut with AEW in August of 2021, CM Punk has “transformed into a mentor and trailblazer,” according to ESPN.com. Dax Harwood had something to say about the story.

“This is a man who LOVES professional wrestling. This is a man who LOVES AEW. His door is wide open for anyone. In less than a year, he’s been more accessible to me & everyone else than some other guys who have their own private locker rooms. I’m pulling for Punk Sunday night.”

Eddie Kingston, on the other hand, had a different reaction.

“Give me a f*cking break.”

