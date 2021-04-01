Two AEW Stars Return From Injury On This Week’s Dynamite (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Trent and Kris Statlander made their returns from injury during the Arcade Anarchy main event. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor ended up picking up the victory over Miro and Kip Sabian and there was a Best Friends reunion hug after the match.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR