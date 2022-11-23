Two AEW Stars Teaming With The Great Muta on His Retirement Tour

Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that The Great Muta will be teaming up with AEW’s Sting and Darby Allin for his retirement tour. Allin will make his Japanese debut in this match on January 22nd. The opponents will be revealed later.

WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will face Muta in a singles match at Budokan Hall on January 1st as part of NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event.