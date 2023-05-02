Two AJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH Matches Set For Champion Carnival 2023 Finals

The AJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH war is really heating up.
It was announced today that there will be two huge AJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH matches to take place at AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Finals on May 7th at the Ota City General Gymnasium.
First up will be Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Kongo faction members Kenoh, Hi69 and Hajime Ohara taking on AJPW Voodoo Murders faction members Suwama, Rei Saito and Jun Saito.
【5.7大田区大会追加対戦カード】
5.21プロレスリング・ノア神戸大会で行われる
世界タッグ選手権試合に向け前哨戦の開催が決定！
金剛vsVOODOO-MURDERSが激突🔥
◆世界タッグ選手権試合前哨戦 6 人タッグマッチ
拳王
大原はじめ
Hi69
vs
諏訪魔
斉藤ジュン
斉藤レイ#ajpw #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/LKWXqMIKoS
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) May 1, 2023
Also announced will be Pro Wrestling NOAH star Manabu Soya going one on one with AJPW star KONO.
【5.7大田区大会一部対戦カード決定】
5.21プロレスリング・ノア神戸大会で行われる
世界タッグ選手権試合に向け前哨戦の開催が決定！
王者組の征矢と挑戦者KONOがシングルで対決🔥
◆世界タッグ選手権試合前哨戦 シングルマッチ
征矢学
vs
KONO#ajpw #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/p6IBtVpsFQ
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) May 1, 2023
These matches will serve as the build toward the May 21st AJPW World Tag Team Title match as the current AJPW Tag Team Champions Kenoh and Manabu Soya, who are part of the Pro Wrestling NOAH roster, will be defending the titles against AJPW stars Suwama and KONO at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Sunny Voyage 2023 in Kobe event.
Suwama has been on a campaign to bring the titles back to AJPW. He has challenged Kenoh and Soya to put the AJPW Tag Team Titles on the line against him and KONO numerous times. Suwama appeared at the Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Star Navigation 2023 show back on April 29th and power bombed Kenoh which led to the upcoming matches.