Two AJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH Matches Set For Champion Carnival 2023 Finals

The AJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH war is really heating up.

It was announced today that there will be two huge AJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH matches to take place at AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Finals on May 7th at the Ota City General Gymnasium.

First up will be Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Kongo faction members Kenoh, Hi69 and Hajime Ohara taking on AJPW Voodoo Murders faction members Suwama, Rei Saito and Jun Saito.

Also announced will be Pro Wrestling NOAH star Manabu Soya going one on one with AJPW star KONO.

These matches will serve as the build toward the May 21st AJPW World Tag Team Title match as the current AJPW Tag Team Champions Kenoh and Manabu Soya, who are part of the Pro Wrestling NOAH roster, will be defending the titles against AJPW stars Suwama and KONO at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Sunny Voyage 2023 in Kobe event.

Suwama has been on a campaign to bring the titles back to AJPW. He has challenged Kenoh and Soya to put the AJPW Tag Team Titles on the line against him and KONO numerous times. Suwama appeared at the Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Star Navigation 2023 show back on April 29th and power bombed Kenoh which led to the upcoming matches.