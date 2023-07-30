Two Big Championship Matches Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in two new championship matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the commentators announced some new matches for the special 200th episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program.

Now confirmed for AEW Dynamite next Wednesday night, August 2, 2023 from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. is Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship, as well as El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander vs. Aussie Open for the ROH Tag-Team Championships.

Previously announced for the 8/2 episode of AEW Dynamite is Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia, Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent Beretta in an Anything Goes Match, as well as FTW Champion Jack Perry and Jerry Lynn going “face-to-face.”

