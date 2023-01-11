Two Big Main Events Announced For NXT Vengeance Day 2023

The two main events for the first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year have been announced.

During the NXT New Year’s Evil 2023 themed show on Tuesday night, Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker’s showdown for the NXT Championship ended in controversy, which Breakker was declared the winner via count out after the ring ropes broke — twice.

Later in the show, Shawn Michaels sat down with the two and informed them that there will be a decisive winner the next time they meet, as they will square off in a rematch at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4, 2023 with the title on-the-line in a Steel Cage match.

Also confirmed for NXT Vengeance Day on 2/4 is a NXT Women’s Championship triple-threat match, as Toxic Attraction duo Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane were declared co-winners of the 20-woman battle royal title eliminator main event at NXT New Year’s Evil after being eliminated simultaneously.

The two will square off against Roxanne Perez in a triple-threat match with the NXT women’s title up-for-grabs at the 2/4 special premium live event.

Make sure to sure us here at PWMania.com on 2/4 for live NXT Vengeance Day 2023 results coverage.