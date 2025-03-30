Two Big Matches Added To Stacked Lineup For 3/31 WWE Raw In London

WWE has announced two new matches for the March 31 episode of WWE Raw in London, England.

Adam Pearce, the WWE Raw General Manager, took to X on Sunday afternoon to release a video where he announced two new tag-team matches for the 3/31 Raw at the O2 Arena.

New Day will take on opponents yet to be announced in one of those matches, while Bron Breakker & Penta team up to take on Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day in the other.

The following is the updated lineup for the 3/31 Raw in London:

* New Day vs. TBA

* Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther

* Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes face-to-face

* WWE Women’s World Title: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

* Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor vs Bron Breakker & Penta