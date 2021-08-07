Two Big Matches Added To WWE SummerSlam

WWE announced two more matches for SummerSlam during tonight’s SmackDown episode. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship was made official, as was Edge vs. Seth Rollins.

SummerSlam will take place on Saturday 8/21 from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Here is the updated line up-

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. John Cena

WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Goldberg

RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Nikki A.S.H. (C) vs. Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Mysterios

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Sasha Banks

Edge vs. Seth Rollins