Two Big Matches Announced For April 12 Episode Of AEW Collision

The Owen Hart Cup will continue on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

As announced during this week’s post-AEW Dynasty 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX from Baltimore, Maryland, two new Owen Hart Cup women’s tournament matches were made official for this Saturday’s show.

Now confirmed for the April 12 episode of AEW Collision on TNT and MAX is Athena vs. Harley Cameron in an Owen Hart Cup tournament tilt, as well as Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz in an additional tournament bout.

The winner of the Cameron-Athena bout will advance to face Mercedes Mone in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup on the special Spring Break-Thru episode of AEW Dynamite the following week. The winner of the Hayter-Starkz bout will face Kris Statlander in the semifinals on the other side of the bracket.

