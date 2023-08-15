Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

You can officially pencil in some big matches for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s show, Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre debuted as a new tag-team that “The Original BRO” is dubbing, “The Glas-BROs.” The duo defeated The Viking Raiders in their first tag-team outing.

After their victory, they were confronted by The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who challenged them to a tag-team showdown. The match was made official for next week’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network program.

On tap for next week’s show in addition to the tag bout is a one-on-one showdown for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as “The Ring General” GUNTHER of Imperium defends his title against Chad Gable of Alpha Academy.

