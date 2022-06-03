Two Big Matches Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-up

WWE has announced two big matches for tonight’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

On tonight’s episode, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos will defend their titles against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura. This comes after Riddle and Nakamura won the Championship Contenders match on RAW by DQ earlier this week.

SmackDown will also have a Six-Pack Challenge to determine who will be the next #1 challenger to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for a future title shot, possibly at Hell In a Cell.

Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, and Shotzi will compete in the Six-Pack Challenge. Rousey’s appearance tonight has not been officially announced, but the arena has advertised her locally.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s show, which will air live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH:

– The go-home build for Hell In a Cell

– Madcap Moss returns for revenge on Happy Baron Corbin

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura

– Six-Pack Challenge to determine the next #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, featuring Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, Shotzi

