Two Championship Matches Announced For Next Week’s RAW

WWE has announced two big title matches for next Monday’s RAW episode on the USA Network, which will be the Survivor Series go-home show.

Next week’s RAW will see RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day

defend their titles against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. Alexander and Benjamin earned their title shot by defeating Kingston and Woods in a non-title match on last week’s RAW show.

The main event of next Monday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW will see WWE Champion Randy Orton defend his title against Drew McIntyre. This will be Orton’s first title defense since capturing the title from McIntyre at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view back on October 25. This will be the rematch for McIntyre.