Two Competitors Confirmed For Ultimate X Title Match At TNA Rebellion On 4/27

The competitor field for the TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X match at TNA Rebellion 2025 is starting to fill up.

On the April 3, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella informed TNA X-Division Champion Moose that the first two competitors joining him in the Ultimate X title tilt at the April 27 pay-per-view in Los Angeles, California are Leon Slater and Matt Cardona.

Also scheduled for the 4/27 PPV thus far is The Hardys vs. The Nemeths for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships.