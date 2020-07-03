Two Endings Filmed For Next Week’s Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee Match?

As PWMania.com previously reported, NXT star Saurav Gurjar of the tag team Indus Sher published a photo on Instagram that seemingly gave away the result of Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee which was taped on Wednesday night and airs next Wednesday. Click here to see the photo.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the situation:

“I can tell you that it has been made abundantly clear to me that although it seems you can not possibly be dumb enough to take a photograph and put into your Instagram that is in fact what happened and the company was furious about it.” (quote courtesy of Reddit user aguadovimeiro61)

WWE developmental talent Ezekwesiri “EJ” Nduka posted the following on Twitter:

We don’t run a sloppy shop. Two endings. Two stories. Find out next week. — EJ NDUKA (@ej_wwe_) July 3, 2020