Impact Wrestling announced today that Ken Anderson and D’Lo Brown will be appearing at the TNA reunion show during Wrestlemania weekend. The event is in affiliation with Wrestlecon.

BREAKING: @dlobrown75 and @mrkenanderson representing the Aces and 8s have been officially announced for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon!

January 24, 2020