Two Major Matches Reportedly Being Discussed For WWE WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 will take place on Sunday, April 2, 2023 in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. It is currently unknown if WWE will make it a two-night event, but they are already discussing a couple of huge matches as WrestleMania goes Hollywood once again.

Ronda Rousey will reportedly take on Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 in 2023. The plan has been discussed, but it is in no way locked in, according to Ringsidenews.

It is being reported that it will “probably” be Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. Nothing is set in stone, but the question was asked in return “who else can draw top money outside of Ronda vs Charlotte?” That being said, it is not “planned.”

Another match being discussed for WrestleMania 39 is the long-awaited match with The Rock vs Roman Reigns. While it is being talked about, it is “not definite by any means,” but it makes sense for The Rock’s in-ring return to take place in Los Angeles.

WrestleMania 39 is a long time away and a lot of things will happen between now and then. With WrestleMania 38 still to come, it’s anyone’s guess what could change along the way in between the two Roads to WrestleMania.