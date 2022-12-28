Two Matches Added to Kaizen Pro Wrestling’s Upcoming Event (1/7/2023)

Kaizen Pro Wrestling’s first event of 2023 is scheduled for January 7th at the Alderney Landing Theatre in Darmouth, Nova Scotia.

Kaizen Pro Wrestling has confirmed that two matches have been added to the show.

The first confirmed match features rising star of the Maritimes pro wrestling scene Benoit Gravel as he is set to take on newcomer Ryan Cleary.

In the second confirmed matchup, recent Kaizen Academy & Wrestling Training Facility graduate Joey White will have a tough task ahead of him as he faces one of the breakout stars of 2022 Andrew Love in a one on one encounter.

In addition, as PWMania.com previously reported, the first ever Kaizen Pro Wrestling Battle Royale is scheduled for January 7th. The Kaizen Pro Wrestling Champion Remi Petit will be watching this Battle Royale very closely as the winner will become the new #1 contender to his title.

As of this writing, these are the talents confirmed for the Battle Royale: Former Kaizen Pro Wrestling Champion Covey Christ, Mya Malek, Ian Pratt, “Cannonball” Justine Ward, Bobby Boyette, Andrew Love, Benoit Gravel, Daniel Wall, Ryan Dennim, Draven, Joey White, Kimba, and Ryan Cleary.

Kaizen Pro Wrestling has teased a few surprise entrants as well.

Here is the updated card for Kaizen Pro Wrestling on January 7th 2023.

Battle Royale to determine the new #1 Contender for the Kaizen Pro Wrestling Championship.

Andrew Love vs Joey White

Benoit Gravel vs. Ryan Cleary

All Kaizen Pro Wrestling events are currently available on IWTV streaming service.