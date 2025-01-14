Two Matches And Commentary Team Announced For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Michael Cole announced that Pat McAfee will be joining him in calling the action at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

It was also announced on Monday night’s show that World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER of Imperium will defend his title against “Main Event” Jey Uso and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker will defend his championship against “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus. The match between GUNTHER and Uso was made following a fiery back-and-forth promo segment between the two.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, January 25th, at the Frost Bank Centre in San Antonio, Texas.

