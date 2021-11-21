Two Matches Announced For Impact Hard To Kill PPV

Impact Wrestling has started to announce matches for its first PPV event of the new year, Hard To Kill.

On Saturday, it was confirmed Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be defending her title against Deonna Purrazzo. At Turning Point, James retained her title against Mercedes Martinez.

Also, there will be a first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match to crown the top contender for the Knockouts Championship. No competitors have been announced for the bout.

Hard To Kill takes place on Saturday, January 8th from Dallas Texas at the Factory.