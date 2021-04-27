Two Matches Announced For Impact On Thursday

New X Division Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against former champion Ace Austin on Thursday’s Impact On AXS episode.This will be Austin’s rematch after losing the title at Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view. Alexander captured the title by defeating Austin and TJP in a Triple Threat.

Impact has also announced Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee for Thursday’s show. This will be Wilde’s first match for the company since losing to Sarita on the November 24, 2010 edition of TNA Xplosion. She made her return at Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view after Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo retained over Tenille Dashwood. After that match, Purrazzo, Lee and Susan triple teamed Dashwood until Wilde made the save, taking out Lee and Susan while Purrazzo escaped.

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on Thursday’s Impact On AXS.