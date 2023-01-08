Two Matches Announced for Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Fallout TV Taping

Impact Wrestling will be holding their Hard To Kill Fallout TV Taping on January 14th in Atlanta at Center Stage. This will follow the Hard To Kill PPV event which is scheduled for January 13th.

Impact Wrestling announced two matches for the Hard To Kill Fallout TV Taping.

Steve Maclin is set to face off against former WWE star Dirty Dango.

In tag team action, The Major Players (Brian Myers & Matt Cardona) will meet the Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Ace Austin. Both teams will be involved in a four team elimination match for the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles on January 13th which means one of these teams could very well be the tag team champions going into this match.

PWMania.com will provide more match announcements for Impact’s Hard To Kill Fallout TV Taping when they become available.