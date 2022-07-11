Two Matches Announced for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling

Two new matches have been confirmed by Impact Wrestling for their upcoming Thursday installment of their weekly televised show.

Masha Slamovich will square off against Tenille Dashwood, while Josh Alexander of the Motor City Machine Guns and Violent By Design will compete for the IMPACT World Championship.

Here is the card for this week’s show:

– Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

– Violent by Design vs. Motor City Machine Guns and Josh Alexander

– Bhupinder Singh vs. Johnny Swinger

– Tenille Dashwood vs. Masha Slamovich

– Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary look for Havok

– Steve Maclin vs. James Storm

– Bullet Club vs. Honor No More

You can check out Impact Wrestling’s announcements below: