Two Matches Announced For WWE Extreme Rules PPV

The WWE Championship match at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view will see Bobby Lashley defend against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. Tonight’s RAW opening segment saw Orton propose a title shot, and MVP suggested it for Extreme Rules. The challenge was accepted and Lashley has promised that he and MVP will capture the RAW Tag Team Titles so that he can become a double champion next week.

The WWE United States Championship match at Extreme Rules will see Damian Priest defend against Sheamus. Sheamus became the new #1 contender by defeating Drew McIntyre in a #1 Contender’s match on tonight’s RAW.

Here is the updated line up for the WWE Extreme Rules PPV which will take place on 9/26 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH:

–WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Randy Orton

–SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair

–WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Sheamus