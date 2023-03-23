Two Matches Confirmed For NJPW Collision In Philadelphia (4/16/2023)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the first two matches for the upcoming Collision in Philadelphia event scheduled for April 16th at the 2300 Arena.

AEW star Eddie Kingston will be on the show going one on one with Gabriel Kidd in a rematch of their January 2022 NJPW STRONG match that earned a few MOTY votes.

The second match announced will be a ROH Pure Rules match up as Alex Coughlin squares off against Tracey Williams.

The first matches are official for Collision in Philadelphia April 16! Gabriel Kidd vs Eddie Kingston in a rematch from a 2022 MOTYC! Alex Coughlin vs Tracy Williams in a @ringofhonor pure rules match! All seats SOLD OUT!https://t.co/YMbxLSEiLS#njpwSTRONG #njcollision pic.twitter.com/ZpbHVISbf1 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 23, 2023

NJPW has stated that more match announcements for Collision in Philadelphia will be coming soon.

NJPW has confirmed that all seats for this event are now sold out.

Here is the updated card for NJPW Collision in Philadelphia: