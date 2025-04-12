Two Matches Officially Announced For WrestleMania 41 In Las Vegas, NV.

With this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown came the announcement of two new matches for WrestleMania 41.

The April 11 episode of WWE SmackDown in Seattle, WA. saw Lyra Valkyria and Bayley emerge victorious in a multi-team women’s gauntlet to earn the next shot at the women’s tag-team titles.

With their win, it will be Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania 41.

Additionally, WWE announced during the 4/11 SmackDown that the newly announced Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest match will now be contested under Sin City Street Fight rules.

Make sure to join us here on 4/19 and 4/20 for live WrestleMania 41 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.