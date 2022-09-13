Two Matches Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW, Match Set for RAW Season Premiere

– WWE announced the October 10 episode from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY as the season premiere episode. In these programs, the company usually releases new scenery, an ‘intro’ of the program in question, among other interesting things such as a new stage.

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins has been confirmed for the show. It’s unknown if this will be a dark match main event or broadcast live. Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, and Bailey are also being advertised for the show by the arena.

You can check out the Barclays Center’s announcement below:

Just 4 weeks until @WWE returns for Monday Night RAW! Be there💥🎟⬇️https://t.co/EsnEKRis9I pic.twitter.com/wPlKIhp1du — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) September 12, 2022

– Two matches have been confirmed for next Monday’s RAW from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA:

WWE United States Championship

* Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

