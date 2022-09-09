Two Matches Revealed for Tonight’s SmackDown, WWE Star Returning

Two new matches have been revealed for tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

On tonight’s episode of SmackDown, there will be a five-on-five elimination match to determine who will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. In the match, Ronda Rousey, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans will compete against one another.

After being sidelined from in-ring competition since the middle of July, Evans is set to make her comeback in the ring. During her time away, it was reported that Evans “medically unavailable.”

Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis team up with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits to take on Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios with ma.cé and mn.sôor of Maximum Male Models in a major eight-man tag team match on SmackDown.

Here is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle:

– Clash at The Castle fallout

– Braun Strowman returns to the blue brand

– The Bloodline reunites with Solo Sikoa’s SmackDown debut

– Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to determine Extreme Rules challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan with Ronda Rousey, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans

– Hit Row and The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models