Two Matches Revealed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Preview

WWE has revealed matches for tonight’s SmackDown.

SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona for the Money In the Bank go-home episode.

In a tag team match, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will compete against the Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar). In addition, a six-woman tag team match between Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, and Shotzi will compete for brand supremacy against Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Asuka.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kevin Owens was scheduled to compete in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on Monday’s RAW, he reportedly missed the program due to a minor injury. Currently confirmed for the 7-man MITB Ladder Match are Rollins, Riddle, Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn. Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, Liv Morgan, and Lacey Evans are scheduled to compete in the 7-woman MITB match.

Additional follow-ups to Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models revelation and Pat McAfee’s SummerSlam challenge to Happy Baron Corbin are also scheduled. Since a few weeks ago, Dupri has been hinting at the introduction of his first clients, but he keeps holding off since Adam Pearce hasn’t given him the right working conditions.

For tonight’s show, the venue is advertising Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, which, if it happens at all, will probably be the dark main event.

For what it’s worth, neither Brock Lesnar nor Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, are included on the SmackDown schedule for tonight.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.