Two Matches Revealed for Tuesday’s WWE NXT

The first matches for Tuesday’s post-Worlds Collide edition of WWE NXT 2.0 have been announced.

A match between Wes Lee and JD McDonagh for Tuesday’s show is now official.

Lee vs. McDonagh was created following McDonagh’s promo on the August 23 NXT episode, in which he discussed sacrificing himself to NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Heatwave and how his pain tolerance was only increasing. In the same episode, Lee told McKenzie Mitchell that McDonagh “creeped out.” JD then addressed Lee on last week’s Worlds Collide go-home show, saying he’d rather be creepy than emotionally fragile like Lee. The Worlds Collide event today then included a backstage segment in which Mitchell asked Lee about McDonagh. Lee said he knows JD is dark and he likes to get darker in the ring, but he’s had his own fair share of dark clouds and rain doesn’t scare him. Lee also stated that he isn’t afraid of the dark side and that if JD wants to get weird, they can do so on Tuesday night. Lee concluded the segment by promising McDonagh that the outcome on Tuesday will be disappointing.

Axiom will also face Nathan Frazer in a 2 of 3 Falls match on Tuesday’s show. The match was created following a segment on last week’s NXT show in which Axiom and Frazer read comic books before agreeing on the Best of 3 idea. WWE confirmed the match for Worlds Collide on Tuesday.