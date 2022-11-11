Two Matches Set for 11/17 Edition of MLW Fusion

Two matches are set for the next episode of MLW Fusion which is scheduled for November 17th on Pro Wrestling TV.

The two matches announced are:

MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Richards

Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Richards Killer Kross vs Matt Cross

These matches were taped back in June 2022 which was before Killer Kross returned to the WWE.

It is common knowledge that Davey Richards is the current MLW Openweight Champion. The match that will be airing between him and Alex Kane on the next MLW Fusion is the one where Richards wins the title.