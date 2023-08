You can officially pencil in two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s show, a men’s and women’s singles bout was announced for next week’s AEW Collision on TNT program.

In one-on-one action, Christian Cage will go head-to-head with Darby Allin, while Willow Nightingale meets Diamante in women’s action.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.