Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in a pair of matches for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of the show, it was announced that Austin Theory will be defending his United States Championship against the winner of the U.S. Title Invitational, Santos Escobar.

Additionally, Michael Cole confirmed a one-on-one showdown between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross for next week’s post-SummerSlam show from Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

