Two MITB Qualifying Matches For Next Week’s WWE RAW Revealed

You can officially pencil in the next qualifying matches for the 2023 Money In The Bank men’s and women’s ladder matches.

On Monday Night Raw, it was announced that next week’s show will feature Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Zoey Stark in the next MITB qualifying matches.

On Friday Night SmackDown later this week, Lacey Evans vs. Zelina Vega and Montez Ford vs. LA Knight will take place in qualifying matches.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet became the first two men to qualify for the Money In The Bank ladder match on this week’s Raw.