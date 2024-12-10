Two More Matches Confirmed For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce announced that World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER would no longer be defending his title on Saturday Night’s Main Event in a one-on-one match against World Tag Team Champion Finn Bálor of The Judgment Day, but against both Bálor and Damian Priest in a triple threat match.

It was also announced on last night’s show that “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre will battle Sami Zayn in a singles match. Zayn challenged McIntyre following a promo segment between both men and Seth Rollins that led to a brawl.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place this Saturday, December 14th, at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

