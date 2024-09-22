Two More Matches Revealed For AEW Grand Slam

Two more matches were officially confirmed for next week’s AEW Grand Slam special during Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

“The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho, “The Redwood” Big Bill, and “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith will square off against The Conglomeration (“Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly and “The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett will face “Hangman” Adam Page in a Lumberjack Strap Match, where every lumberjack will have a four foot long, four inch wide leather strap.

Make sure to join us here this Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam results coverage.