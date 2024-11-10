Two More Talents Added To New WWE ID Program

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has officially launched its “WWE ID” program. This program will involve several pro wrestling schools and give talents a path to join the company eventually.

Pro wrestling legend William Regal revealed following this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown that two more indie talents have been added to the company’s “WWE ID” program and those talents are Marcus Mathews from GCW and Sam Hardway Holloway from IWC.

Previously revealed were Zayda Steel from Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), “Cold Brew” Cappuccino Jones from This is Wrestling, Bryce Donovan from Wrestling Open, “Cartwheel” Jack Summit from GCW, “The Petite Powerhouse” Zara Zakher from MPW and Sean Legacy from Pro Wrestling Revolution / Pro Wrestling NOAH tryout.

More talents signed to the new “WWE ID” program will be revealed later today at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling event in Texas.