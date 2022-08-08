Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE

At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon.

According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.

Since Shawn Michaels is now in charge of NXT and Triple H is the Head of Creative, Lumis might have another opportunity to work for the company. Before he was fired, Lumis appeared frequently on the NXT brand. He has only appeared on a few independent shows since his release.

Lumis, who was released from WWE NXT in April, recently stated in an interview that he has stayed in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Johnny Gargano was another name mentioned as a potential returnee, and Shawn Michaels is said to have communicated with him. For a possible spoiler on when you might see Gargano again, click here.

Now that Triple H is in charge, you can anticipate seeing more of the old NXT influence on the product. Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai are a few of the names who are back and on the main roster, as seen last week on WWE TV, and more names are anticipated to return soon.

