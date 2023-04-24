Two More WWE NXT Names Both Seen As Potential Draft Call-Ups

The WWE Draft will begin on April 28’s episode of SmackDown and continue on May 1’s episode of RAW.

As WWE chose to delay names from NXT making their main roster debut until the Draft rather than the night after WrestleMania 39 earlier this month, it is expected that some stars from the developmental brand will be promoted to the main roster.

Cora Jade and Joe Gacy are the two most recent names to be considered for the Draft.

The two stars are working dark matches, which will likely be taped for this week’s Main Event at tonight’s WWE RAW, according to WRKD Wrestling.

They are reportedly considered as potential call-up candidates. More names being considered for a main roster move can be found by clicking here.

It should be noted that simply working Main Event tapings does not guarantee that they will be called up, as it has previously been reported that this is seen as a reward for NXT stars as well as a way for WWE higher-ups to get a better look at them on the main roster. WWE brings in NXT stars for these spots nearly every week.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can check out WRKD Wrestling’s tweet below: