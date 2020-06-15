Two Names Backstage For Tonight’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoiler)

Christian and Paul Heyman were backstage for tonight’s Raw taping at the WWE PC earlier today.

Heyman is still working as an on-air talent after recently being removed from the Raw Executive Director role.

Christian was rumored to be returning on tonight’s show, as reported here on PWMania earlier today, but there’s no update on the rumors that he may be coming out of retirement to wrestle.

This is the first Raw to be ran by the new creative team that is overseeing both brands but ran by Bruce Prichard.