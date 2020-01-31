Two New Locations Announced For AEW Dynamite

AEW announced today that Dynamite will take place in Milwaukee, WI at the UWM Panther Arena on April 1st and in St. Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena on April 8th.

Milwaukee, WI – are you ready for us?#AEWDynamite will be coming to the @UWMPantherArena.

Wednesday, April, 1st

Tickets start at $25 and will go on sale FRIDAY FEB, 7TH!

Set your reminders for this historic moment and visit https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for all event listings. pic.twitter.com/4dArmNhW3C

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 31, 2020